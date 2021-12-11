Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lions Gibraltar woman hammered Manchester 62 woman

By Stephen Ignacio
11th December 2021

Six goals from youngster Molly Karp, four from Brinkman, a hat trick from Rodriguez, two-a-piece for Alves, Rowbottom and Olivero and one-a-piece from Gilbert Ferro, cHacon Perez and Ballantine provided Lions with the biggest victory in senior domestic league football since Gibraltar’s entry into UEFA.
A 23-0 hammering of youngster Manchester 62 ladies by Lions Gibraltar Ladies brought back some of the realities the league presently lives through.
With thirteen goals in the first half there was little doubt of who was going to walk away with the points in this match. Lions Gibraltar women are currently the best performing side in the league with years of development behind them contrasting with Manchester 62s very young squad that has only this year entered the senior scenes although most of their squad, except for three players are just thirteen and fourteen years of age.
Lions Gibraltar, who are riding high, and ruthless when it comes to their onfield display are now with a 69 goal difference and six points ahead of their closest rivals Europa.
At the other end of the table Manchester 62 have a -68 goal difference, but last week claimed their first point in the division, something which considering the youngsters age and experience was more than admirable.
Hopefully the 23-0 defeat will be seen in the light it belongs to and not impact on the young teams morale as the league now heads to its final week before the festive break.
The next match should be an exciting one with Lions Gibraltar facing Europa on Wednesday.

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for ‘innovative’ building that aims to raise design bar

Mon 6th Dec, 2021

Local News

How a Gibraltar business chipped in to help group escape Afghanistan

Thu 9th Dec, 2021

Brexit

No Brexit treaty means ‘a completely different Gibraltar’, CM says

Wed 8th Dec, 2021

Local News

Take a lateral flow test or face a fine, air passengers reminded

Fri 10th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar netball to play in Wales Netball Series in January

11th December 2021

Sports
‘As team captain I expect every member of the team to complete the course and to be proud of wearing our red and white vest’ - says Maurice Turnock

11th December 2021

Sports
St Joseph’s drop crucial points against Bruno Magpies

10th December 2021

Sports
Could Similar policies to those used by the FA bring about the abolition of the home grown player rule?

10th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021