Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lions Gibraltar Women complete cup and league double as they remain unbeaten

By Stephen Ignacio
15th May 2024

Lions Gibraltar Women 2-1 Europa Women
Women's Rock Cup Final

Lions Gibraltar celebrates yet another historic season as their women's team clinches consecutive league and cup titles, maintaining an impeccable unbeaten streak. Facing off against Europa, their closest rivals in both competitions, Lions encountered a formidable challenge, defying expectations of an easy victory. Europa's gritty and disciplined performance set the tone for a fiercely contested match, marking it as Lions' most challenging encounter of the season.

The game kicked off with Lions Gibraltar making an assertive statement, launching their first shot within the opening minute. However, a defensive mishap led to Europa earning a corner, showcasing their intent to disrupt Lions' rhythm. Despite some initial back-and-forth, Lions managed to regain possession, only to face stubborn resistance from Europa's defense. It wasn't until the eighth minute when Lions capitalized on a corner, an opportunistic strike causing chaos in Europa's box, ultimately resulting in an own goal by the Europa keeper.

Although Lions asserted dominance in possession, Europa proved resilient, thwarting several scoring opportunities. Nonetheless, Lions remained relentless, extending their lead with a precise shot into the far corner just before halftime.

As the second half commenced, Lions intensified their pressure, seeking to further solidify their lead. However, Europa retaliated swiftly, narrowing the gap with a well-placed shot that eluded the Lions' keeper. Undeterred, Lions continued their offensive onslaught, but Europa's defense stood firm, frustrating Lions' attempts to extend their lead.

Despite Europa's valiant efforts, Lions maintained their composure, showcasing their resilience and determination. Although the match concluded with a narrow 2-1 victory in favor of Lions, Europa's commendable performance demonstrated their ability to challenge the reigning champions.

With this triumph, Lions Gibraltar completes yet another unbeaten season, securing another remarkable league and cup double, cementing their status as dominant forces in women's football.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA

Most Read

Local News

Dedication and commitment pay off as GFA girls' football team makes strides

Tue 14th May, 2024

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Brexit

Political activity ramps up as Spain puts spotlight on Gib treaty talks

Tue 14th May, 2024

Local News

Two rescued after orcas ram and sink yacht in Strait

Tue 14th May, 2024

Brexit

Albares meets Campo mayors and hints at agreement on Gib-EU flights

Mon 13th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Anglers return from South Africa with third place finish

15th May 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Squash Masters Tournament Wraps Up with Local Victories

15th May 2024

Sports
Campions set for action in Isle of Man

15th May 2024

Sports
Eagles host Eurohockey whilst Grammarians and Europa head abroad to compete

15th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024