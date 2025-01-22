Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Lions Gibraltar women continue their unbeaten run

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd January 2025

Lions Gibraltar Women made it two wins out of two on Wednesday as they secured a 3-0 victory against Hercules in the Women’s Rock Cup.
Hercules are currently struggling to secure positive results, having lost all three of their encounters in the cup and languishing at the bottom of the table with no points to their name. They have managed just three goals in three matches while conceding 14, leaving them in deep trouble.
Lions, for their part, have carried forward their impressive form from previous seasons and remain unbeaten in competitive matches. Their latest victory sees them with seven goals in two matches, having conceded only a solitary goal.
Thursday’s Rock Cup match saw Lynx drop points yet again, falling to Mons Calpe Gibraltar Waves. A goal from Fernandez in the 8th minute set Mons Calpe on the path to victory. Fernandez went on to score her second in the 59th minute, before Barnett added a third to seal the win for Mons Calpe.
The result sees Mons Calpe pull away from Lynx, now sitting on six points from four matches played. Lynx, on the other hand, have just a solitary point from two matches played.
The Rock Cup group table currently has the GFA Girls Youth team celebrating a temporary first place with seven points from their first three matches. However, with Lions hot on their heels and still unbeaten, the youth team will face a tough challenge to maintain their position at the top.

