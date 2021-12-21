Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Dec, 2021

Sports

Lions Gibraltar Women finish with 80 goal difference

By Stephen Ignacio
21st December 2021

Lions Gibraltar women walk away for the festive break with seven wins out of seven matches played in the 2020/21 season. Their unbeaten run is made even more impressive by the 80 goal difference they have already accumulated. Gibraltar Waves was their latest scalp with a 9-0 victory which merely confirmed their top of the...

