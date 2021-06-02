Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lions Gibraltar Women leave it to the final day

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd June 2021

The women’s football league could be decided on the final day of play if newcomers Lynx FC Women can provide a positive result against Europa FC Women. The latter came-back from being 2-0 down against Lions Gibraltar FC Women on Tuesday to clinch a much earned point. The brace from Karp which had set Lions...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Local News

Second time round for latest vaccinated Covid case

Tue 1st Jun, 2021

Local News

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Carrier Strike Group tweaked Gib plans for operational reasons, UK says

Tue 1st Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Local football clubs turn a profit during pandemic

2nd June 2021

Sports
Futsal - Mons Calpe and Europa open gap with Lynx

2nd June 2021

Sports
First ever Air badminton tournament postponed

2nd June 2021

Sports
Finals day for Basewell Table tennis Championship

2nd June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021