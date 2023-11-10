Lions Gibraltar women put six past debutant Hercules

The women’s league saw another six goals scored in its second match of the season with last season’s league champions showing that they were intent on defending their title once again.

Lions Gibraltar Women took on debutants Hercules and were soon ahead.

An early goal from Mara Alvez in the third minute ensured Lions made a great start to their season. Nash was to add the second on the eleventh minute before an own goal from Bracknall provided Lions with their third and final goal in the first half.

The second half was to see Lions step increase their lead early on again with Tellez scoring within six minutes of resuming the game.

Two goal by Alvez and Navarro Casado in quick succession securing a 6-0 victory for Lions.

The league, which has started late in the day due to the preparations of the Under 19s has seen the Gibraltar FA unveil a whole new brand and identity for the league.

This season's competition will implement a 3 Round Robin format and will feature 5 teams:

Gibraltar Wave

Lynx FC

Lions Gibraltar FC

Hercules FC

Europa FC

On Thursday the Gibraltar FA also announced that it will be broadcasting matches via its livestream bringing the game closer to a wider audience.

For all the fixtures, results and more information surrounding the Women's League and other domestic action, download our Gibraltar Football App - available now for IOS on the App Store or from the Google Play Store for Android