Lions Gibraltar women winning start to new season
Lions Gibraltar Women 2-0 Europa FC Women It was a winning start for Lions Gibraltar Women with Kayleigh Ferro notching the first goal of the new league season. After a prolonged stop since March due to the Covid-19 virus, Tuesday saw the start of the women’s 2020/21 League with Lions Gibraltar taking on Europa. The...
