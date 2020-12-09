Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lions Gibraltar women winning start to new season

By Stephen Ignacio
9th December 2020

Lions Gibraltar Women 2-0 Europa FC Women It was a winning start for Lions Gibraltar Women with Kayleigh Ferro notching the first goal of the new league season. After a prolonged stop since March due to the Covid-19 virus, Tuesday saw the start of the women’s 2020/21 League with Lions Gibraltar taking on Europa. The...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar play Norway and Netherlands at Victoria Stadium in March

8th December 2020

Sports
Island Games moved to Summer 2023

8th December 2020

Sports
Netherlands already see Gibraltar as the goal difference factor

8th December 2020

Sports
Boca’s match forfeits confirmed by Gibraltar FA

8th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020