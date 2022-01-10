Lions grab their first points as they deal a blow to Lynx’s hopes
It did not take long for Lynx to have their first attempt with just seconds gone after kick off before a chance went wide. Lynx and Lions both had very different reasons to want the three points from their match this Sunday. For Lions, sitting at the foot of the table with zero points to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here