Fri 28th Mar, 2025

Lions heading for another unbeaten season

By Stephen Ignacio
28th March 2025

Not the first time Lions Gibraltar have dropped points in a season, 2024/25 season could still prove to be another season in which Lions Gibraltar end up unbeaten, although having dropped four points through two draws.
Having won all but one of their league matches, with one draw from seven matches and 22 points to their name, Lions added their latest three points this Monday with a win against Lynx.
The women’s team have gone several season unbeaten in both cup and league and look set to do a repeat, albiet having dropped points during this period via draws. Lynx are the only side to have gained a point from Lions in a recent 3-3 draw in the league.
GFA Girls Youth also having gained a point from Lions in the cup group match which saw them draw 1-1 in January.
Lynx were unable to do a repeat and were to find themselves defeated by the Orange ladies on Monday.
Lions currently sit top of the table. They were however to have to make a comeback on Monday having gone behind to an early goal from Baitson in the 18th minute.
Lions had to wait until the 41st minute before Alvez was to level the score..
With a reduced squad which left them with just three players on the bench Lions found it hard to make the comeback, although eventually succeeding.
Veteran and one of Lions llong-time senior players Andrea Rowbottom taking Lions to a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.
Alvez was to add her second just seven minutes later which seal the score and gave Lions another victory.
With seven victories and a draw from the 8 matches played in the league Lions already have an eight point lead over second placed GFA Girls Youth.
Lynx sitting third with ten points.

