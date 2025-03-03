Lions make dramatic comeback to knockout Manchester 62 and seal place in final

Lions Gibraltar 2

Manchester 62 1

Just days after meeting in the league, Manchester 62 and Lions faced each other in the second semi-final of the Rock Cup.

A heavy downpour earlier in the day had threatened to dampen the clash. However, with the rain holding off at kickoff, the match became a heated exchange between two teams eager for an early goal. The urgency from both sides led to chances at both ends in the opening 20 minutes, though neither team took full control of possession.

Any concerns that the match would unfold in the same dull manner as their midweek encounter were quickly dispelled.

With neither of the top two league teams reaching the final, both Lions and Manchester 62 saw this as a golden opportunity to secure European football. Their next opponent, Bruno’s Magpies, coincidentally sat just above them in the league table—equal on points but ahead on goal difference.

Both teams have invested in their youth setups in recent years, with further investment into their senior squads allowing them to challenge in the top six. As a result, the match attracted increased interest, with a notable turnout at Europa Sports Stadium.

The last time Manchester 62 reached a final was in the 2012/13 season, where they lost to St Joseph’s. Lions’ best record in the same period was a semi-final finish in 2015/16.

The prospect of a Rock Cup final contested by two teams outside the traditional top two for the first time since 2012/13 added a fresh layer of excitement to the competition.

First Half

Lions were fortunate not to concede a penalty in the first half, with two challenges at the edge of the box resulting in yellow cards instead. The first free kick was driven just over the crossbar.

The second, in the 35th minute, was more central and struck through the defensive wall, taking a deflection that sent it into the back of the net. Manchester 62, with their players wearing their now well-known protective headgear, took the early lead.

Lions responded by increasing their pace, pressing against Manchester’s defense.

However, Manchester contained the pressure well and soon slowed the tempo as they approached the final minutes of the first half.

A confident Manchester attack saw them break past the Lions’ defense, with a short pass from the byline into the six-yard box resulting in a shot sent over the crossbar.

Lions responded by testing Manchester’s keeper with a low-driven shot from the edge of the box.

Pressing high up the pitch, they maintained momentum momentarily, but a misplaced pass in midfield allowed Manchester to push them back once again.

Lions struggled to break through midfield, though they did well to prevent Manchester from fully dictating play. Despite leading, Manchester’s advantage was far from comfortable, with Lions still very much in the game as they reached the hour mark.

Second Half

Lions gradually gained ground, forcing Manchester to retreat, though the latter did well to limit their opponents’ chances.

Seventeen minutes into the second half, Lions earned a free kick on the far left of the penalty box. The initial attempt was scrambled away, but the rebound was fired back in and deflected for a corner. Manchester struggled to clear the danger, conceding another corner, which forced a save at the far post before they eventually scrambled the ball away.

The defensive instability that has haunted Manchester 62 throughout the league campaign—often conceding late goals and surrendering leads—once again began to surface.

With 24 minutes of the second half played, Lions came close again as they pushed for an equalizer.

Two consecutive chances in the space of a minute with 15 minutes left saw them threaten, but they failed to test Manchester’s keeper again for the next ten minutes. Instead, Manchester, in a rare foray forward, tested Lions’ defense with two corners.

Having previously taken St Joseph’s to a penalty shootout in the earlier round to reach the semi-finals, Lions continued to push for the equalizer.

Their persistence paid off with just four minutes left on the clock. Manchester, stunned, now faced the prospect of having to push forward against a Lions side that had dominated the better part of the second half.

Maintaining their offensive momentum, Lions capitalized on a lackluster Manchester attack, breaking forward down the right and sending a low-driven cross into the goalmouth. The ball slipped past the keeper for a simple tap-in, turning the score in Lions’ favor in the 90th minute.

The late goal secured Lions’ first cup final since Gibraltar joined UEFA. After years of meeting UEFA licensing requirements without a chance to qualify, they now find themselves just one step away from European football as they head into the Rock Cup final.

A superb save in injury time by Jordan Perez denied Manchester a goal, though an offside call would have ruled it out had it gone in.

Manchester 62 had one final chance, but their shot flew over the crossbar moments before the referee signaled the end.

Lions supporters—mainly a contingent of young players—erupted into chants, celebrating a moment not seen in many years.

This year’s Rock Cup final will see Bruno’s Magpies face Lions. The Magpies will be making their third attempt in four years, while Lions reach the final for the first time since football in Gibraltar became fully professional.

Past finals

2023–24 Lincoln Red Imps 3 – 0 Europa FC

2022–23 Bruno’s Magpies 1 – 1 (4–2 on penalties) Lincoln Red Imps

2021–22 Lincoln Red Imps 2 – 1 Bruno’s Magpies

2020–21 Lincoln Red Imps 2 – 0 Glacis United

2019–20 Not held Abandoned due to COVID-19 —

2018–19 Europa FC 3 – 0 Gibraltar United

2017–18 Europa FC 2 – 1 Mons Calpe

2016–17 Europa FC 3 – 0 Lincoln Red Imps

2015–16 Lincoln Red Imps 2 – 0 Europa FC

2014–15 Lincoln Red Imps 4 – 1 Lynx

2013–14 Lincoln Red Imps 1 – 0 College Europa

2012–13 St Joseph’s 3 – 1 Manchester United

