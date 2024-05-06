Lions receive title at last

Lions Gibraltar women finally received their league winner’s medals and trophy as they played their final Rock Cup group match.

Lions, who had won the league with an unbeaten record and are heading for a similar feat in the Rock Cup, claimed another consecutive title and will be hoping to achieve a double once again.

Lions head into the final of the Rock Cup having won all their group matches, the latest being a 4-1 victory against a GFA girls youth selection. The latter provided a place in the Rock Cup groups to allow them to gain some experience playing together at the senior women’s domestic level.

In other Rock Cup women’s matches, Europa also grabbed a victory last week with a 7-0 win against Hercules.