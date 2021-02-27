Lions secures it’s place in top six
Europa Point 0 (0)-(0) 1 Lions Gibraltar Lions Gibraltar FC achieved one of its main objectives this season by securing a top six place in the Gibraltar National League. Their match against Europa Point became an early decider for the club with the league now one round away from finishing the First stage of the...
