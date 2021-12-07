Lions see sole three points deducted
Lions hopes of a top six finish this season took a major blow after a disciplinary process over a suspected breach of the substitution rules has culminated in the loss of their first and their only three points of the season. An update of the league tables by the Gibraltar FA official website seeing the...
