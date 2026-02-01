Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 1st Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lions through to next round

By Stephen Ignacio
1st February 2026

Lions Gibraltar secured a comfortable victory on Saturday to breeze through to the next round of the Rock Cup.

An early goal from Marques Alvas Silva after just eight minutes set the tone for the match. Their opponents, Manchester 62 — now beginning to see senior players resume their roles after months of absence — were unable to turn the tide as they made an early exit from the competition.

Lions introduced new loan signing Evan De Haro after just 23 minutes of play. Goals from Rebagliati in the 35th minute and Livingstone in injury time ensured they went into the half-time break with a commanding 3–0 lead.

A 51st-minute strike from Njdoli secured a final 4–0 scoreline.

Languishing in the bottom six and now knocked out of the Rock Cup, Manchester 62 appear set for an early end to their season — a situation that may allow the club an opportunity to reset following what has been a disastrous campaign.

For Lions, dreams of European football remain alive, with a top-six finish looking likely this season alongside a continued run in the Rock Cup.

The weekend also saw changes to the Rock Cup itself. Ahead of the matches, the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) announced a new sponsorship agreement with Peninsula, covering Gibraltar’s premier domestic knockout competition.

“The agreement, which marks a strengthening of the established relationship between the GFA and Peninsula, comes into effect immediately and sees Peninsula become the main sponsor of the Men’s, Women’s and Youth Rock Cup tournaments, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting and promoting football in Gibraltar.

“As part of the agreement, Peninsula will assume title sponsorship of the competition, with the new name ‘Peninsula Rock Cup’ taking effect immediately.”

The GFA said it welcomed the continued confidence shown by Peninsula through this enhanced partnership.

John Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, stated: “Peninsula is proud to deepen our partnership with the Gibraltar FA through the title sponsorship of the iconic Rock Cup. Football plays a role that is deeply rooted in our community, and supporting a tournament with such remarkable heritage is a privilege. We are committed to helping elevate the competition across all levels — men’s, women’s and youth — and to contributing to the continued growth of Gibraltar football both locally and on the European stage.”

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Preparatory work for treaty implementation gears up 

Fri 30th Jan, 2026

Local News

Severe weather causes disruption across Gibraltar as winds reach gale force

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Frontline agencies briefed on treaty ahead of ‘provisional application’ from April 10

Fri 30th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Convincing start for Europa HC league campaign

1st February 2026

Sports
Lynx knock Europa out of Rock Cup

31st January 2026

Sports
St Anne’s and Loreto Convent win the Randy Haefner Interschool Basketball Tournaments

30th January 2026

Sports
Goal thrillers throughout weekend

29th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026