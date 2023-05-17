Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Lions top both group one and group two in Women's Futsal league

By Stephen Ignacio
17th May 2023

The women’s group 2 futsal league has seen Lions take three wins from three matches played but not without its dramas.
Although their latest encounter with Europa Pink saw Lions Gibraltar Grey come away with a convincing 6-0 win their first encounter in April saw Europa pulling four goals back in a 7-4 victory for the Lions.
The latter was then to come away with the narrowest of victories in a 7-6 thriller.
In other matches played Europa Pink produced a 4-1 victory against Lynx.
In group 1 Lions Women Orange also top their respective group table with four wins from four matches played.
Their latest outing saw then walk away with a 16-0 victory against Hercules. Their previous encounter against Hercules having finished in a 15-1 victory.
Lions was also to beat Gibraltar Waves 5-1 and Europa Green 6-0.
Europa Green have so far produced one of the biggest score lines in the group with a 23-2 victory against Hercules. This coming in their second group match after beating Gibraltar Waves 7-2. Their latest encounter against Gibraltar Waves ended with a 6-1 victory for Europa Green as they keep in touching distance of Lions.
In other matches played Gibraltar Waves beat Hercules 8-2.
This weekend Hercules (college 1975) play Europa Green with Gibraltar Waves facing Lions.

