Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Lions will look for some consolation as they face Bruno’s again

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2025

Just a week after suffering defeat at the hands of Bruno Magpies in the Rock Cup, Lions Gibraltar will face them again in their first match of the Championship group stage.
All hopes of European club competition football faded last Saturday for Lions Gibraltar, as their current league position makes it impossible for them to secure an automatic place, even if they win all five remaining matches.
However, with Bruno Magpies six points ahead of them, the wounds of their cup final defeat will still be fresh. Lions will likely be looking for some consolation in their league encounter.
The Magpies, buoyed by their success—the first time a local head coach has led a club to a cup final victory since Gibraltar’s admission into UEFA—will enter the match with confidence. Their 3-1 victory was an emphatic display of dominance on the day.
For the Magpies, while the league title is beyond their reach, they have already secured a place in the Europa Conference League. As a result, Saturday’s encounter may be somewhat of a secondary concern, with players now turning their focus to the summer. The financial rewards of progressing through the early rounds of European competition could be crucial in continuing to build on their recent successes.

