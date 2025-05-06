Liquidators seek over $100m from RBSI, alleging bank oversight failings
Liquidators for Kijani Resources Ltd and Ratio Ltd are seeking over $100m from the Royal Bank of Scotland International [RBSI] in a case before the Supreme Court that claims the bank failed in its oversight of payments made by former directors of the companies and alleged to be fraudulent. The claim brought by the liquidators,...
