Lishman pleads guilty to manslaughter as Crown drops murder retrial
A man who was found guilty of murder but successfully appealed that conviction today admitted a lesser charge of manslaughter just hours before he was due to be retried. Real Lishman, 44, of Gib V, was convicted in March 2019 by a jury of 12, who concluded unanimously at the end of a week-long trial...
