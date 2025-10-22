Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Literary Festival campaign reaches UK-wide audience

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja of a pop-up book store at the Literary Festival.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has reported the success of this year’s media campaign promoting the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025, highlighting its role in enhancing Gibraltar’s profile as a centre for culture, arts and ideas.

The campaign featured interviews with festival participants Grant Harrold, Wayne Sleep and John Suchet, which were broadcast across BBC regional stations throughout the UK. These interviews reached an estimated audience of nearly 4 million people.

A separate pre-recorded interview with Mr Suchet was syndicated across 110 independent radio stations, generating a further audience reach of over 2.7 million listeners.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, welcomed the results: “The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival has once again demonstrated the Rock’s unique ability to attract acclaimed authors, journalists, broadcasters and performers.”

“The reach achieved across the UK highlights the festival’s success and reinforces Gibraltar’s position as a destination that celebrates culture, creativity and connection and draws visitors through its rich history and welcoming community.”

The Gibraltar Tourist Board, Gibraltar Cultural Services and their partners continue to expand the festival’s international reach, reinforcing Gibraltar’s reputation as a cultural hub.

