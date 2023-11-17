Literary Festival opens today

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will open today featuring some 20 talks across four locations over three days.

The talks which begin today at 10am will be held at the Convent. John Mackintosh Hall, City Hall and the Garrison Library.

Authors include former Prime Minister Theresa May, famous television baker Dame Mary Berry, Olympian Lady Mary Peters, and Ukrainian refugee Yeva Skalietska.

This is the ninth Literary Festival in Gibraltar with a cast of high-profile speakers, with some talks for this year’s events sold out.

The speakers feature a line-up of international and local authors discussing sport, wellbeing, politics, food, experiences of war and fictional literary works.

Theresa May served as Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019 having previously been Home Secretary for six years, and worked closely with the Gibraltar Government during the turbulent three years following the Brexit referendum.

The former Prime Minister will share insights from her book ‘The Abuse of Power’, which explores issues during her time in office in which the abuse of power led to devastating results for individuals and significantly damaged the reputation of, and trust in, public institutions and politicians.

Her talk set to be held on Saturday at the John Macktinosh Hall is sold out.

Author Mary Berry is Great Britain’s favourite baker and author of more than 80 books.

Both her talks in the Convent today at 5pm and tomorrow morning in the John Mackintosh Hall are sold out.

Spaces are available for Lady Mary Peters talk on her biography which follows her Olympic win in September 1972.

For more information on the talks visit: www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.com