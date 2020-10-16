Literature Week to be held next month

Literature Week, in lieu of the cancelled Gibraltar Literary Festival, will be held next month in a bid to recognise the importance of books and literature

The Ministry of Culture will be organising the event, which will be held from November 9 to 13.

On its behalf, Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) will be producing both interactive and online

events for five days, focusing predominantly on Gibraltar authors.

The events will include ‘An Audience With...’ – daily evening talks at the Charles Hunt Room, these will bestreamed online, daily book reviews in the Gibraltar Chronicle, Radio Gibraltar interviews with local authors, storytelling at the Alameda Gardens, school lectures focusing on several topics and featuring various local writers, the Ministry of Culture Bookmark competition, the Ministry of Culture Poetry competition, daily book reviews on GCS / John Mackintosh Hall Library Facebook pages and new library card design competition

More details on the schedule of events will be released shortly, GCS said.