Fri 22nd Mar, 2024

Litter Committee meeting takes place

By Chronicle Staff
22nd March 2024

The Litter Committee, met on Tuesday to continue its work and the Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, and Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, attended for the first time.

The Litter Committee, set up in 2012 by Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, is made up of representatives of Government departments and agencies, law enforcement and NGOs, and discusses issues related to litter and refuse and develops ideas for reducing these.

Some of the actions that have followed discussion at the Committee include extended hours for waste receiving sites, increased recycling bin locations and improvements to legislation and enforcement.

At the latest meeting there was a general review of the current situation which, although much improved, requires more work.

A general consensus of the Committee is that cleaning would not be necessary if citizens did not dispose of their rubbish in inappropriate places and that awareness and education are key.

