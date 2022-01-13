Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jan, 2022

Little Smiles charity fun run raises £2,300

By Chronicle Staff
13th January 2022

A charity fun run/walk organised by Little Smiles last Sunday raised over £2,300 with 400 people taking part in the event.

Organised by mother and daughter team Nathalie and Lucia Martin Wood the event had special prizes for different categories.

Taking the place of first male and winning a Benamor travel bag was Robert Matto, the first female Kim Baglietto won a Seruya gift set.

Prizes were also given to the first boy, a Music Corner gift, the first girl, a Vijay voucher, first couple, a Tabu Restobar meal for two and for the first family four seasonal passes to the Cable Car from MHBland.

The crowds enjoyed fruit donated by GibMaroc, water donated by Lewis Stagnetto Ltd and were given medals donated by the GAAA and t-shirts by Smart Wear and Sprint Sports.

Lucia also entertained the crowd with her rendition of Bruno Mars’s song ‘When I was your man’.

