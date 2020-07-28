‘Little we can do at this moment’ admits club officials as they prepare travel plans for European campaign
The top three local clubs, Europa, St Joseph’s and Lincoln Red Imps looked on with concern as the U.K. and Belgium both imposed quarantine procedures for persons travelling from Spain or having been in Spain fourteen days prior to arrival in either country. With the three clubs next month heading for their respective Champions League...
