Live-streaming, a lifeline for football
Making the football league sustainable has been among one of the key questions on the lips of many a club in Gibraltar. With the current proposed prizeshare agreement stalled by the rejection of the final agreement by one club and the subsequent repercussions which seem to have halted a live-streaming/media rights package the future continues...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here