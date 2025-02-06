Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Feb, 2025

Local News

Lived Experience Disability Council

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2025

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) is looking for persons with supported needs and disabilities to form a Lived Experience Council.

Over the past year, the Minister for Disabilities, Christian Santos, has been meeting with a council made up of representatives from disability-related NGOs.

“Whilst the contribution of advocates has been, and continues to be invaluable, HM Government of Gibraltar feels it is important for persons with supported needs and disabilities to advocate for themselves,” said a statement from the Government.

“The establishment of this second council, a Lived Experience Council, will provide a setting for such persons to directly influence policy and legislation by meeting every few months and having direct communication with the SNDO and Minister for Disabilities.”

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and have had a supported need or disability for at least one year prior to applying.

The SNDO will be checking all applications to ensure that the council is made up of a diverse group of people so that there is equal representation of a variety of needs.

If you wish to apply, you can find the form online at www.disability.gov.gi/forms, outside the Supported Needs and Disability Office (Suite 955 Europort, Building 9, 5th floor) or by emailing sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi

