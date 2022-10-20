Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA

By Press Association
20th October 2022

By Sam Blewett, David Hughes and Sophie Wingate, PA Political Staff

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence.

She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.

Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she had told the King she was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party as she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Tory members gave her little over six weeks ago.

She held talks with the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives Sir Graham Brady and agreed to a fresh leadership election “to be completed within the next week”.

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security,” she added, as she was accompanied by husband Hugh O’Leary.

“I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded a general election “now” so that the nation can have “a chance at a fresh start”.

Her resignation came just a little over 24 hours after she told MPs she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

Most Read

Local News

Downtown Gibraltar BID faces backlash as businesses object to levy

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Local News

DPC to discuss application for major development on Devil’s Tower Road

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for North Front mortuary

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Local News

Mayor pays tribute to staff on John Cochrane Ward

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Local News

Governor learns firsthand of Balaena’s plans for Gibdock

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Liz Truss battles on but poll suggests Tory members have lost faith

18th October 2022

UK/Spain News
Truss fights for survival as Hunt scraps her economic strategy

17th October 2022

UK/Spain News
Hunt scales back energy price cap duration as he acts to stabilise markets

17th October 2022

UK/Spain News
Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor

14th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022