Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Local News

LNG power station saves £1.5m in fuel costs

By Chronicle Staff
30th September 2019

The LNG North Mole Power Station has saved £1.5m on fuel costs to the taxpayer, and will make an additional saving of £6.24million a year when fully functional, the Government of Gibraltar said.

In a statement from No.6 Convent Place, the Government said the facility is “already benefitting the environment and reducing Gibraltar’s Carbon footprint”.

Initial readings have shown that when the power station runs on gas, the Man engines result in an “almost total absence” of particulates, namely a 99% reduction in Sulphur Dioxide emissions, 90% reduction in emissions of Nitrogen Oxides and 44% reduction in Carbon Dioxide emissions.

This, the statement read, will be equivalent to a reduction of over 65,000 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide in a year to Gibraltar’s carbon footprint.

Most of Gibraltar’s electricity supply is powered by LNG and on several occasions it has been at 100%. At present, it is averaging out to about 77% as commissioning nears completion.

The caretaker Minister for Environment, Energy and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, said: “We are already seeing both environmental and economic benefits to the Government’s energy policy.”

“And this is even before the main impact of the introduction of renewables, with more solar projects coming soon, has been felt.”

“Already the percentage reduction in carbon emissions is significant and very welcome, as is the financial saving, and there is more to come.”

