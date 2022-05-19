Local artists selected for Rock Retreat Residency

Three Gibraltarian artists have been selected for a Rock Retreat Residency next week.

The project spearheaded by artist and illustrator Eleanor Dobbs, aimed at aspiring writers and artists, with the focus on creating work for children and young adults.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has sponsored Shane Dalmedo, Monica Popham and Gabriella Chipol to participate in the residency.

Jared Cruz, who is writing a Novella as part of a GCS mentorship programme, will also make the most of the opportunities presented by the event.

In total 30 participants, some from overseas territories and other countries, will be involved in five days of masterclasses, led by experts from the world of children’s publishing.

Organisers believe the children’s book industry is expanding and looking for wider representation.

“Gibraltar’s unique historical, geographical, and cultural identity makes it a fascinating place to create an environment for inspiration and discussion,” the Government said.

The Rock Retreat also includes an outreach programme, with the professionals involved working with young people of varying ages in several projects throughout the week.

For more details and to follow the programme visit: www.therockretreats.com