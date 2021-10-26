Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Local author launches ‘Whispers from the Universe’ book

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
26th October 2021

Georgina Morello, known as Gina to her loved ones, held a launch for her debut book ‘Whispers from the Universe’ at the Fine Arts Gallery on Monday evening. While guests sipped some wine and ate Persian food the event was opened up by her partner Djamal Ma Ad playing ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ on...

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

