Thu 19th Nov, 2020

Local author releases charity lockdown recipe book

By Chronicle Staff
19th November 2020

Local author Judith March has published a new book titled ‘Lockdown on the Rock: recipes from family and friends locally and around the world’.

This book was written during lockdown by Judith Marsh and edited by Ashley Patrick, and includes many easy to cook and delicious recipes from Gibraltar, England, Canada, Spain and Australia.

“They are the favourite recipes that people did during the first Lockdown in March to May 2020,” Ms Marsh said in a statement.

“This became a time to rejuvenate or learn cooking skills which sadly some of us seemed to no longer have time for.”

The book has been written for charity with profits going to ‘Women in Need’.

The charity provides safe temporary shelter and support for domestic abused victims.

“During lockdown, the charity experienced a dramatic increase in reported incidences of domestic abuse,” Ms Marsh said.

“Domestic violence organisations around the world have stated that many abusers are using the virus and safety measures such as lockdowns to further isolate and control women.”

Books is available from the Arts and Crafts shop, La Sasallo hairdressers, The Chimney tapas bar, Fine Arts and Photography by Rina Devine at Convent Place and Morrison’s.

