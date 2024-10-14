Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Local bands rock Gib Sound Festival stage

Photos by Mark Galliano

By Guest Contributor
14th October 2024

Concert Review By Manar Ben Tahayekt Last Saturday afternoon and evening, and the heart of Gibraltar’s old town was alive with anticipation. The Piazza was buzzing with an excited energy that seemed to hum in the very air. The concert, organised by the Gibraltar Music Association, was a vibrant celebration to promote and showcase local...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Tit-for-tat immigration controls cause rush hour border chaos

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Spain and Gibraltar press for rival treaty proposals as EU border changes loom

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Friday border chaos puts focus on treaty talks as CM warns against Spanish ‘pressure tactics’

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Local News

Developer seeks to transform historic Raglan’s Battery site into residential community

Mon 7th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Victoria Cross soldier supports RG Benevolent Fund

12th October 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Hook investigates new dimensions and new methods in latest works

12th October 2024

Local News
Jail for two men in attempted burglary

11th October 2024

Local News
Gib raises awareness for sight and mental health

11th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024