Local businesses attend Dubai World Expo

Benefit Business Solutions Ltd, a local innovation consultancy, has recently returned from a Business Delegation it has led to Dubai.

Focused on innovation and exploring new markets, delegates from Gibraltar included top executives from various sectors in Gibraltar including Finance, Shipping, Real Estate and Healthcare.

The delegation visited the World Expo exhibition currently held in Dubai, and explored numerous country pavilions including Spain, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Israel, UK, USA, Brazil and more.

"The Expo is the biggest and most impressive exhibition in the world, with 192 nations represented,” Ayelet Mamo Shay, Business Development Director at Benefit Business Solutions said.

“The innovations we saw and the people we met there, have given us lots of creative ideas of doing business."

The Delegation has also met with leading legal and corporate service providers such as Virtuzone, Ince Law, Sovereign Group and others.

"Dubai is a fascinating city and a leading business hub which acts as a gateway to the Middle East and Asia, and no doubt the relationships formed with Dubai-based firms will facilitate the delegates from Gibraltar to expand their business into new markets, in the UAE and beyond,” Eran Shay, Managing Director of Benefit Business Solutions said.

Benefit Business Solutions is planning on taking further delegations to other key innovation hubs in 2022, including Morroco, New York, Singapore, Taiwan, and Toronto.

