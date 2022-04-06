Local campaigners to life-savers recognised in Mayor’s Awards
At City Hall, 15 individuals and organisations, from campaigners to life-savers, were awarded for their contributions to the community during the annual Mayor’s Awards held on Tuesday evening. The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, conferred the awards in a special ceremony which saw the judging panel, including Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Deputy Mayor Carmen...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here