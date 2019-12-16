Local company crosses borders with charity initiative
Over 30,000 nappies and sanitary pads have been distributed among a number of charities in an initiative launched by a local company. These products are now being distributed among various projects in Morocco, Portugal, Spain and among families in Gibraltar. Environment & Waste Management Services Ltd decided to donate surplus stock to people who would...
