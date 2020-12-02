Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

A local company has lost over £15,000 after being duped by a cyber fraudster into transferring the funds.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed the company lost thousands after the funds were transferred as a result of spoof emailing.

Spoof emailing is a common tactic used by cyber criminals, whereby they create an email purporting to be another person or company, often for financial gain.

The crime of theft by fraud, forgery or deception has been reported to the RGP by the company.

The RGP’s advice is to be alert to online scams, adding that scammers are increasingly relying on the internet to defraud and steal identities.

“Many scams circulate via email and social networks. These will ask for your personal details, bank or credit card numbers or online logins and passwords.”

“Don't click on links that you are not sure about. Never give people personal information or credit card details unless you know who they are.”

The advice added: “Know who you are dealing with if you are providing any personal data. Note banks will never ask for your account numbers or pin details. Be suspicious if anyone asks you for personal or financial information. Often the scams will try to look like regular accounts. Make sure you don’t provide enough information online or through social networks that will help people to steal your identity.”