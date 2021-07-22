Local crypto business crowd funds £1m on launch day
Local cryptocurrency business Digital Asset Management has crowd funded close to £1m on its launch day, with the funds set to be used to grow the business and launch a payment app. The home grown start-up has first opened its crowdfunding to Gibraltar-based investors via a private link on their social media channels, but later...
