Local dancers selected for Liverpool Theatre School programme

Two promising young dancers from Gibraltar are one step closer to achieving their dream of becoming professional performers after being accepting into an elite training programme at Liverpool Theatre School.

Nathan Villalba, aged 16, and Faye Gomez, aged 17, were both selected for the prestigious stage school after impressing the audition panel with a series of exceptional performances, each designed to showcase the breadth of their skill and technical ability.

Nathan, a former pupil at Bayside Comprehensive School, trained at Stylos Dance Studios before landing a place at Liverpool Theatre School, whose patrons include dance legend, Wayne Sleep, and West End theatre producer, Bill Kenwright.

“My dream is to become a professional dancer and choreographer so having the chance to train at Liverpool Theatre School is just incredible,” Nathan said.

“I was completely overwhelmed when I found out I’d been offered a place; I’m so excited about being able to do what I love every day.”

Former Westside School pupil, Faye, who also trained at Stylos Dance Studios, added: “I’m super excited to start my new adventure at Liverpool Theatre School, which I’m sure will play a huge part in helping me to achieve my ambitions to travel the world as a dancer and to one day perform on the West End.”

Liverpool Theatre School, which accepts only the most talented students on its professional training programmes in dance, musical theatre and acting, boasts a long list of success stories with graduates appearing in shows such as SIX the Musical, Wicked, Les Miserables, Frozen the Musical, The Book of Mormon, Tenors of Rock and Blood Brothers.

Speaking on the dancing duo’s impressive performances during the auditions for Liverpool Theatre School, Principal, Maxine Ellis, said: “Both Nathan and Faye have heaps of natural talent and a real passion for dance. I’m sure they will enjoy having the opportunity to perfect their technique and hone their skills as we encourage them both to reach their full potential.

“They are extremely talented dancers who are well deserving of a place on the professional dance programme at Liverpool Theatre School. We were blown away by their exceptional performances during the auditions and we’re looking forward to helping them both prepare for their future careers.”

Liverpool Theatre School’s elite training programmes are designed to give young people the skills they need to pursue professional careers in the performing arts industry. The specialist stage school, which is rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, is the only place in the country to be validated by Trinity College London across all three disciplines of dance, musical theatre and acting.

Liverpool Theatre School also provides a number of fully-funded places and bursaries including the DaDAs (Dance and Drama Awards), designed to improve professional training opportunities for talented performers without financial support.