Local football clubs turn a profit during pandemic
Three of the top teams in the Gibraltar national league are among the clubs who have been forced to publish their financial statements for the year ending December 2020 as part of their application for UEFA Licensing. Surprisingly the audited financial statement highlights how all three clubs have either turned a profit or reduced their...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here