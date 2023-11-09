Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Local historian calls for further measures to prevent ‘souvenir hunters’ at Archives

By Gabriella Peralta
9th November 2023

Local historian Richard Garcia has called for a new home for the Gibraltar National Archives and further measures to tackle the issue of “ill-intentioned people” swiping records.

During an hour-long session of Literature Week, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, Mr Garcia told an audience that continued improvements are needed at the Archives.

Mr Garcia said the Archives still does not have a catalogue of what is in the collection, meaning researchers do not know whether documents needed are accessible.

“If you want to find something, you don’t know what you’re going to find because there’s not list you can consult which tells you what the Archives actually holds,” he said.

He added there is no log of what documents are being viewed and some unfortunately go missing.

There are more records scattered around government departments which should be in the Archives, Mr Garcia said.

He also stressed that “better accommodation” is needed for the Archives and the records are not valued to the degree he would like them to be.

“The accommodation is not appropriate,” he said.

“Also its not a satisfactory arrangement having original records which anybody could have access to and in the past I know that ill-intentioned people have gone into the Archives and stolen papers, and it is shocking that that should be allowed.”

“And it is allowed because of the way in which the Archives is established, because you should have a reading room in which there are no files, no papers and only when someone requests a book, papers, documents should they be brought out and the person doing research should at all times be invigilated, whether it is remotely through a CCTV camera.”

Mr Garcia said researchers being invigilated is customary in archives in other jurisdictions.

He added there has been the problem of “souvenir hunters” in the past, even before the Archives which has left gaps in Gibraltar’s record.

Mr Garcia commended the work of past archivists in their collection and organisation of the Archives, but he would like to see further measures to ensure Gibraltar’s records are kept safe.

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Crochet poppies add splash of colour ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Local News

SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

RGP seeks international arrest warrant for lorry driver in fatal incident

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Local News

UK should not have powers to legislate ‘over the heads’ of Gib’s elected government

Mon 6th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New trial date for man accused of child sexual assault

9th November 2023

Local News
Claire Barwood wins top prize in Poetry Competition

8th November 2023

Local News
Crochet poppies add splash of colour ahead of Remembrance Sunday

8th November 2023

Local News
‘From sea to plate’ adds a touch of adventure to food prep skills

7th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023