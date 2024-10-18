Local horror film ‘Tragic Waste’ premieres on Amazon Prime
A new locally-produced horror film, Tragic Waste, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime today. The film was written, directed, and stars Nigel Canepa, and tells the story of a young girl who is accidentally killed by a group of off-duty police officers who are out drinking and taking drugs. The officers then try to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here