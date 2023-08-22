Local man arrested in road collision

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a road traffic collision on Sir Herbert Miles Road early Saturday morning.

The Royal Gibraltar Police attended the incident following a report from a member of the public just after 7am, that a Gibraltar-plated car had crashed close to the old Motorcycle Club by Sandy Bay.

After the incident, the road was closed in both directions for several hours whilst debris and the car were removed from the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no persons were injured, the RGP said.

The man, 20, failed a roadside drugs test which gave a positive indication for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving under the influence of drugs and importing a prohibited import.

The man has been bailed pending the results of a blood test.