Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Local man arrested in road collision

By Chronicle Staff
22nd August 2023

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a road traffic collision on Sir Herbert Miles Road early Saturday morning.

The Royal Gibraltar Police attended the incident following a report from a member of the public just after 7am, that a Gibraltar-plated car had crashed close to the old Motorcycle Club by Sandy Bay.

After the incident, the road was closed in both directions for several hours whilst debris and the car were removed from the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no persons were injured, the RGP said.

The man, 20, failed a roadside drugs test which gave a positive indication for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving under the influence of drugs and importing a prohibited import.

The man has been bailed pending the results of a blood test.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

Over £40m earmarked for military infrastructure as UK Minister visits Gib

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after ‘unacceptable’ incident in Bay of Gibraltar

Tue 15th Aug, 2023

Local News

After 46 years, rare great spotted woodpecker found

Wed 16th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK Minister reviews MOD facilities and Gibdock during whistle-stop visit

22nd August 2023

Local News
Govt response on heritage ‘weak deflection’, GSD says

22nd August 2023

Local News
As Spanish fisherman returns Govt dismisses Algeciras Mayor's comments

22nd August 2023

Local News
GHA introduces waiting list initiative for dental services

22nd August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023