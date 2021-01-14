Local man delivers essentials to over 500 homes

Francis Huart has been actively helping the elderly and vulnerable since last March, delivering essentials to more than 500 homes.

Mr Huart has spent months helping and volunteered during the Covid-19 lockdown last March.

“I want to help our community, our elderly families in need and children in need which I have also been involved with during this pandemic,” he said

“Our elderly comes first. I have much respect for them.”

Initially his volunteering work saw him help deliver goods from Eroski to their isolating customers and then volunteering for the Housing Works Agency, delivering items to the Nightingale Hospital at Europa and even helped with delivering newspapers to readers who could not leave their homes.

From there the scope of his volunteering grew to him delivering prescriptions, food, shopping, paying bills. In doing this he noted that he saw many people who were sick, lonely and depressed while also fearing Covid-19.

He said it was impossible for him to stop when there was so many elderly people who needed his help. As time passed and his relationship with many grew he took on extra roles which included driving them to the health centre or to the park for the golden hour. He sometimes provided them with warm food his sister, Ieana Rodrigues, prepared.

In a bid to help all aspects of their needs he carried out maintenance works on homes as well as purchased a number of boilers. He also assisted in helping the residents whose homes had flooded.

In the past 10 months he has delivered to more than 500 homes and went from taking care of just the elderly to assisting families who were isolating.

He said there has been good and bad times during these months. Months that see him working his normal work hours and then volunteering for six to eight hours a day.

“I would like to thank Ruben the director from housing work agency Steven Linares housing work minister, my work mates especially Alan Barcio, Raymond Gonzalez, Graham Southwel and from No6 [Convent Place] Tito Dannio and Ivor Lopez for all their help, our Government, Morrisons and Eroski and especially to a very good guy Daniel Massias from Eroski.”

Mr Huart also thanked his wife, family and my sister Leana Rodrigues for making warm food to elderly and his brother Jonathan Huart who helped during a few heavy deliveries.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.