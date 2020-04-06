Local man raises £2,000 with a headshave for the GHA

Tim Benson has raised £2,000 for the Gibraltar Health Authority after he decided to shave off his hair while in isolation.

For Mr Benson, like many others living on the Rock and across the globe, life has changed dramatically and he decided to do what he could be raise money for the GHA.

After days in isolation Mr Benson was swabbed for coronavirus and cleared a few days later, but he couldn’t sit idly by.

Mr Benson, who works as the Business Development and Commercial Director at Chestertons Gibraltar, previous charitable endeavours included climbing Ben Nevis and Snowdown, but last week he was just “climbing walls”.

Without being able to go to the hairdressers, he was developing the shaggy look, and then the penny dropped.

He charged his hair clippers’ batteries and phoned round friends, family, clients and colleagues for sponsorship to shave off the lot.

The £2,000 raised was then donated to the GHA.