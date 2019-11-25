Local pupils have ‘buzzing’ time learning about bees

Young Loreto Convent pupils learnt about the “life of a bee” and beekeeping last week.

Beekeeper Mr Taylor came in the school to talk to the Year 1 pupils as part of their animals and their environment topic.

The children learnt how about the key role bees have to enable food like apples, courgettes to grow and how bees are an important part of the eco-system.

Pupils were able to look, touch and smell frames from inside one of the new beehives, learning how the bees make the cells and store honey inside.

The children were also shown on a presentation the three types of bees that are in a colony, learning how they live together, working as a team, with all 40-60 thousand living in a single beehive.

For the pupils this really brought the curriculum to life.

Two children became beekeepers, dressing up in bee suits as a beehive was disassembled, and even using the smoker to simulate how bees are moved back into the hive.

The children learnt that the bees make honey and wax which can be turned into items that we can buy in shops.

To top it all off, the children could sample some honey and left the lesson buzzing.