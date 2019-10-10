Local referees appointed by FIFA to officiate full international
Gibraltarian match officials Jason Barcelo and Andy Parody are understood to be among two of a team of four officials who have been asked to officiate the match between Argentina and Ecuador which is to be played this coming Sunday. The two local referees are understood to have been informed by FIFA that they have...
