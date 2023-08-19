Local swimmers shine at X Tragamillas 2000m race in La Linea with five podium finishes
By Eyleen Gomez A 2000m swimming race held in La Linea over the weekend was attended by 14 local swimmers with five of them earning positions on the podium. The race, known as X Tragamillas, which was organised by the Ayuntamiento de La Línea de la Concepción, Club Marítimo Linense and Brazadas Solidarias, took place...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here