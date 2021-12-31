Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Dec, 2021

Local News

Local sword from the Gibraltar Regiment to the Australian Army

Andrew Silva joins the Australian Army Aviation Corps. On parade with his grandfather’s sword.

By Chronicle Staff
31st December 2021

Andrew Silva, the grandson of former Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and former GSD Government Minister, Lt Col Ernest Britto (Rtd), proudly carried his grandfather’s ceremonial sword at his graduation parade, and which he will now use throughout his own military career in the Australian Army. Andrew who grew up in Sydney, Australia,...

Local News

Features
