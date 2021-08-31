Local teacher develops uniform and costume recycling initiative
St Bernard’s Lower Primary School is one of Gibraltar’s schools taking part in an eco-friendly initiative developed by local teacher Monique Grambow. The eco-incentive is about recycling school uniforms and costumes for school theme days. The idea came about during the development of wellbeing programs for schools. “Environmental incentives have naturally been in the forefront...
