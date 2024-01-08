Local teacher heads Dubai school’s sustainability programme and attends COP28
Local teacher Karim Vatvani has spent the past year working in a Dubai school as the head of sustainability, even attending COP 28 last year in his capacity as a children’s book author. Mr Vatvani will return to teacher at Notre Dame school today after spending a year on sabbatical in Dubai. Initially Mr Vatvani...
